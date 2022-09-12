LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Halko, Sr. of Lordstown, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in Continuing Healthcare of Niles. He was 85 years old.

Richard was born in Fairport Harbor, Ohio on February 27, 1937, the son of the late Michael and Jennie Madinski Halko.

Mr. Halko was a graduate of Albert Bushnell Hart High School.

He retired in 2019 from Simco Management Corporation after 20 years of employment as a property manager.

Richard was of Catholic faith.

Richard loved to barbecue, he was an accomplished “Pit Master” in Texas and received numerous awards. Mr. Halko also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and experiencing the open road. Richard loved being outdoors, from camping and boating to fishing at his favorite spots.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 186 Warren, Ohio.

Most importantly he cherished the memories he made with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Hendricks Halko, whom he married February 2, 1960; three daughters, Natalie Halko of Niles, Wanda (Jerry) Rowland of Lodi, Ohio and Christine (Hubert) Rowland of Medina, Ohio; a son, Richard B. Halko, Jr. of Texas; three sisters, Judy Halko of Cleveland, Virginia (Dick) Cihlar of Avon, Ohio and Kay (Dave) Bellisario of Cleveland; eight grandchildren, Sampson, Jonathan and Ryan Williams, James McCann, Jr., Pamela McCann, Clint Rowland, Tabitha Kissinger and Stephanie Mohler and 30 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by three brothers, Michael, Kenneth and Joseph Halko and a sister, Sondra Sloan.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m., following visitation.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.