BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Bartholomew of Bristolville, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 6:20 p.m. in Continuing Healthcare of Boardman. He was 89 years old.

Richard was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on July 25, 1932, the son of the late John A. and Della Mae Means Bartholomew.

He was a 1956 graduate of Crossmont Union High School.

He proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.

Mr. Bartholomew retired in 1989 after 30 years of employment as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service.

Richard attended North Bristol Christian Church.

In his spare time, Richard enjoyed spending time in his backyard tending to his garden, going to his favorite fishing spots and cutting a rug to his favorite polka music. He self-taught himself the German language and earlier in life you could find him skiing during the winter months. Richard enjoyed dark beer, Mexican food and you could always count on him for a good joke or an unexpected one liner.

His wife and love of his life, Betty Lou Weaver, whom he married November 2, 1967, passed away on March 8, 2007.

He is survived by a son, Martin Bartholomew of Bristolville; four stepchildren, Linda Armstrong, Sue Coliadis, John Schier and Jill Steenge; a brother, Thomas Bartholomew; a sister, Arlene Morgan; nine grandchildren, April, Frank, Christopher, Christina, Nicole, Gus, Jared, Amy and Matthew (Jenni) and seven great-grandchildren, David, Kristen, Alexander, Jacob, Gavin, Cora and Carter.

In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was preceded in death by two sons, Doug and Allan Bartholomew; a grandson, John Steenge; three brothers, Harry, John and Charles Bartholomew and two sisters, Della Mae Hake and Mary Jane Rhoder.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Dale Briggs pastor of North Bristol Christian Church.

Inurnment will be in Sager Cemetery next to his wife.

