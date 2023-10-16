BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricco Acevedo, Boardman, passed away tragically on Thursday, October 12, 2023. He was 45.

Ricco was born in Youngstown on December 23, 1977, the son of the late Wilfredo Acevedo and Christine Dillon.

His faith was of great importance and he grew up attending Faith Fellowship Church of God in Struthers under Pastor Arlie Dorman. He currently was a member of Beautiful Feet Ministry in Boardman under Pastor Rocky DeFrank.

He was a 1996 graduate of Boardman High School.

Ricco previously owned and operated Ace 1 Home Improvement and Landscaping, as well as being a professional MMA fighter and boxer. He was a USA amateur boxer with Frank Gentile Paterno Athletic Club in Struthers then continued with Jack Loew Southside Boxing. His amateur career was excellent with 80 fights going 77 and 3. He was then named Toughman Champion at Packard Music Hall in 2004. He was also 1 and 0 as pro boxer under Larry Filer Downtown Boxing Club, as well as a professional MMA fighter with a 2 and 1 record and fought for the IFBL Heavyweight Championship at the Eastwood Expo Center in Niles.

In his spare time, he focused on his fitness by running and working out but he could also pack a punch with a punchline #staygreezy. He also enjoyed coaching youth boxers at the Youngstown Salem Boxing Club, making a difference in their young careers. His greatest love was his family and friends and spending time with them was his greatest joy.

He is survived by his seven children, Sierra (Eric) Whisel, Dominica Acevedo, Alyiah Acevedo, Gabriella Acevedo, Lauren Acevedo Schneider, Daisy Acevedo and Nicco Acevedo; his grandmother, Dottie Drake; six siblings, Dawn Davila, Rocky (Alecia) DeFrank, Daisy Acevedo, Ruben Acevedo, Rachel Acevedo and Becky Acevedo; a grandchild, Sage Hazel; his cousin and close friend, Justin Dillon and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ricco was preceded in death by his brothers, Vega Acevedo and Shawn Acevedo and his friend, Mike Davis, who he considered a brother.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the Beautiful Feet Ministry, 8590 Hitchcock Road, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

