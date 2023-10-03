WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rex Allen Putnam of Warren passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 11:52 a.m. He was 65.

Rex was born on January 22, 1958, in Warren, the son of the late Herbert and Joyce Wiseman Putnam.

He was a 1976 graduate of Howland High School.

Rex had worked for Struthers Metal Services, Inc. for over 15 years when he left to own and operate Racer’s Lounge in Warren.

He was of Christian Faith and attended Niles Christian Assembly.

Rex was a jokester who had an infectious sense of humor and loved making others laugh. He enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling, NASCAR and watching football, especially the 49ers or any team who could beat the Steelers. He loved taking his Harley out for a ride and enjoyed spending time at the beach or an amusement park. Spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his friends, including his best friend, Suvier Kovor, was his greatest joy and he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Putman, who he married on May 21, 1988, of Warren; five children, Rex Putnam II of Warren, Roxann Putnam of Warren, Rachel (Lucas Burdick) of Hubert, North Carolina, Jessica (Kenneth “Boomer”) of Mineral Ridge and Tracina Putnam of Warren; two sisters, Bonnie (Randy) Edwards of Warren and Loretta Banks Dixon of Boardman; two brothers, Herbert (Patsy Pickard – Hill) of Malvern, Ohio and Bobby Putnam of Niles; grandchildren, Mathew Allen Bell, Gabriel Wright, Penny Bacher, Olivia Bacher, Kayleigh Lynn Bryan and Kennedy Raine Putnam and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Rex was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Putnam; a sister, Linda Rader; his in-laws, Patrick and Mary Soda; a brother-in-law, Allan Syacsure and sister-in-law, Tarena Putnam.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

