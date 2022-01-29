NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina Petak, 95, of Niles, died on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

She was born September 12, 1926, in Girard, the daughter of Frank and Teresa (O’Connell) Williams.

Mrs. Petak was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren, Ohio and a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She worked a number of jobs over the years until her retirement from St. Joseph Riverside Hospital.

Mrs. Petak was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George A Petak, Sr., whom she married on August 31, 1946.

Regina’s children and grandchildren were a light in her life. She loved each and every one of them.

She is survived by a daughter, Teri (Brad) Scofield of Liberty Lake, Washington and three sons, Frank (Barb) Petak, Sr., of Niles, with whom she has resided for the past 7 years, George A. (Nancy) Petak, Jr., of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Daniel J. (Debbie) Petak of Louisville, Kentucky.

Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, Frank, Jr. (Gladys), Melanie (Denny), Maribeth Petrilli, Bradley, Brian (Heidi), Todd (Shannon) and Meigan (Armando) Rivera, Danielle Gilley, Michelle, Georgeanne and Hannah Willis, Kate, Dan and Andrew Scofield. She leaves behind 18 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jake, Cameron, Larissa, Josiah, Jonathan, Joshua, Justin, Bethany, MaKaylee, Diego, Jordan, Tyler, Morgan, Lucas, Anthony, Mia and Ezekiel. Also surviving are five great-great grandchildren, Alayna, Rylan, Paisley, Myles and Sophia.

Mrs. Petak was preceded in death by an infant son, David and two sisters, Mary Lou (Vic) Teachout and Helen (Bob) Frantz.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date when all the family can gather to celebrate a life well-lived and the legacy of love that Regina leaves behind.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in Regina’s name to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446.

