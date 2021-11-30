Rebecca Wegener, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Wegener of Warren passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 2:26 a.m. in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was 56.

Rebecca was born on August 18, 1965, in Warren, the daughter of the late Burhl and Helen Kakora Johnson.

She was a graduate of Bristol School System.

Mrs. Wegener was employed in the stock department of Walmart and in the plumbing department of Home Depot.

Rebecca loved going to the casinos and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, whether it was sitting by the lake fishing or relaxing by a bonfire with her family. Mrs. Wegener cherished the memories her and her family made in Cook Forest.

Her husband, Bob Wegener, whom she married June 4, 2004, passed away on September 19, 2013.

She is survived by a son, Barry Hendrickson of Warren; two sisters, Helen (Ed) Johnson of Bazetta and Charlene (Jeffrey) Henico of Warren and two brothers, David (Jan) Johnson of Barberton, Ohio and Daniel Johnson of Warren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rebecca was preceded in death by two sisters, Opal Maggio and Pearl Durst and a son, Jason Wegener.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

