Raymond Foster, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Foster of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 12:14 a.m. in Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital. He was 64 years old.

Ray was born on February 22, 1957, in Warren, the son of the late James A. and Ada Adkins Foster.

He attended Champion Schools and was of Christian faith.

He was employed as a painter.

Ray enjoyed spending his time outdoors either hiding at his favorite fishing spot or hunting whatever was in season.

He is survived by his wife, Carla Hoover Foster, whom he married on July 28, 1979; three sons, Nicholas (Jen) Foster of Champion, Joshua Foster of Warren and Timothy Foster of Niles; eight siblings, Janie Titus, Sue Kern, Sherry Bowman, Mark Foster, Randy Foster, Jeff Foster, Samuel Foster and Deborah Meadors; eight grandchildren, Abigail, Isabelle, Elijah, Taylor, Halie, Miya, Truman and Miles and one great-grandchild, Hayden.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his siblings, Charlotte Bowlen, Daniel Adkins and James Foster.

At Raymond’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

