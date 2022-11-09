WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – RauMone D. Green of Warren, Ohio entered his final departure from this world on an early quiet Saturday morning at his residence, November 5, 2022, at 9:22 a.m. RauMone was 46 years of age.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on June 20, 1976, the son of Ms. Londa Green and Mr. David Grubbs.

Mr. Green attended Warren G. Harding High School in Warren.

Throughout his life journey he was employed as a laborer in the construction industry.

RauMone “Aka Monty “which his family and close friends called him. Monty always loved to spend time with his family & friends creating good memories. Monty enjoyed many things in life but one of his favorite things was music. He had a love for music since a child, any tune could get him to groove. Amongst music he had a love for joy riding to his tunes and modifying cars. Monty also was an avid sports fan. You could always find him cheering on the Cleveland Browns or Ohio State Buckeyes.

RauMone is survived by his loving mother Ms. Londa Green, His wife Denise Graham-Green which whom he married December 21, 2012, His Stepfather Ray Hargrave which who helped reared him, Sisters Mrs. Lakeya (Jaques) Peterman, Dorshanna Green, Ralonna Stefek, Tamara Cox, Trinisa Redd all of Warren. His eight children Lacresha Green, Brianna Reno, Alicia Gibson, Ra’Nyah Green, Tereibia Truly, RauMone Jr., Branden Green, Shayne Battison, all of Warren. seven grandchildren, and last but not least his nieces Daiijah, Jas, Cierra, nephew Attim, a host of more nieces and nephews, Aunts and Uncles, family, and friends.

RauMone is proceeded in death by his beloved Father David Grubbs, Maternal Grandparents and bother in law Joseph Stefek.

At RauMone’s request, a private service was held at an earlier date.

