GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall W. “Randy” Starkey, 60, of Garrettsville, formerly of Warren, passed away at his home on Monday, January 15, 2024.

He was born June 15, 1963, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to the late Stanley D. “Red” Starkey, Sr., and Carolyn Lorraine.

He attended Warren Western Reserve High School. Randy enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing bingo, bowling, and attending carnivals. He was a fan of watching soap operas, game shows, and Duck Dynasty.

Randy, a fun-loving uncle, adored spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was a quiet, laid-back man, with a streak of stubbornness, and gave his love freely to his family and friends.

Randy will be deeply missed by the love of his life, Katherine Eckenrod; bonus children, Jessica Eckenrod and Michelle Eckenrod; bonus grandchildren, Carter Eckenrod, Sayvon White, and Ja’Saun Young; siblings, Stanley “Butch” (Carrie) Starkey, Becky (John) Starkey, Melissa (Jeff) White-Davidson, and Salena White; many loving nephews and nieces, as well as many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Please join the family for a visitation Friday, January 19, 2024, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., at Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Ave., Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will begin at the funeral home at 5:00 p.m.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Randall W. “Randy” Starkey, please visit our flower store.