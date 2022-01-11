NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall L. Marsh of Niles passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 5:39 p.m. in his residence. He was 68 years old.

Randy was born on May 27, 1953, in Warren, the son of the late Lawrence P. and Darlene Glancy Marsh.

He was a 1972 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Mr. Marsh was employed for 47 years as a plant supervisor for Metal Products in Niles until his retirement in 2019.

Mr. Marsh was a member of St. Stephen’s Church.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked to watch football and NASCAR. He was also a national honorary lifetime member of the Army Navy Garrison 244.

He is survived by his two daughters, Christina (Marco) Cristea of Austintown and Dawn Marsh of Columbus, Ohio; his son, Jake (Patty) Goldsmith of Warren; a sister, Christina Gray and a stepsister, Candy Marsh; a brother, Bruce Gray and a stepbrother, Glen Marsh; eight grandchildren, James, Victoria, Allanna, Samantha, Paige, Haley, Julia and Jayden and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Hanshaw Marsh. They were married on May 14, 1990, until her passing on August 4, 2019. He was also preceded by his stepson, Vince Goldsmith.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Internment will be in Kerr Cemetery

