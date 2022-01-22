NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Bruce Kinser, Sr. of Niles passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 10:50 a.m. in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was 75 years old.

Randall was born on December 29, 1946, in Cumberland, MD, the son of the late David U. and Clara E. Twigg Kinser.

He attended Bedford High School in Bedford, Pennsylvania.

Randall proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Randall retired from the shipping department in 2008 after 42 years of employment with Novelis Corporation in Warren.

Mr. Kinser memories his family they will cherish forever. From traveling to see antique tractor shows, to simply taking the scenic route to see what the local farmers crops looked like. Randall and his wife took many trips through Amish country and to local flea markets over the years together.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene M. Hainzey Kinser, whom he married on December 27, 1966; three children, Randall (Joy) Kinser Jr. of Hilliard, Ohio, Donald (Beth) Kinser of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, and Karen Young of Ladson, South Carolina; a sister, Joan Grusha of Niles; nine grandchildren, Jake, Caitlin, Kelly, William, Mitchell, Roxanne, Sunny, Madeline and Gavin and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Randall was preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

At Randall’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Randall Bruce Kinser, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.