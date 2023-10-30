WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Nolen of Warren passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 11:28 a.m. in Hospice House Poland after a courageous battle against cancer. He was 63.

He was born in El Paso, Texas on May 4, 1960, the son of Russell and Marguerite Paskel Nolen.

He attended Niles McKinley High School and was a member of Holiness Gospel Mission.

Ralph worked as a heavy equipment operator as well as a driver for the Amish community, which he took great joy in doing.

In his spare time, he loved fishing and walking his dog, Peanut. His grandchildren were his world, and his sidekick Denver was always by his side. He had a kind heart and would always help anyone in need. His wife, family, and friends were his world, and he will be greatly missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Bethann Francis Nolen, who he married on December 30, 2017; his mother Marguerite Nolen of Mineral Ridge; two daughters, Savannah Scharfenberg of Niles, and Krystal (Trent) Sunberg of Niles; and three sons, Steve (Kori) Scharfenberg of Niles, Jonathan (Claire) Francis of Mineral Ridge, and Matt (Heather) Francis of Warren; a sister, Maryann Montgomery of Mineral Ridge; a brother, Jimmy Nolen of Niles; 11 grandchildren, Cheyenne, Danielle, Kiyah, Liam, QT, Brayden, Luxauna, Aria, Denver, Mati, and Piper; and his dog Peanut.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Nolen; and three brothers, Russell, Victor, and Cecil.

Per Ralph’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

