NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph M. Johnson of Niles passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, in his residence, surrounded by his loving and rambunctious family. He was 92.

Ralph was born on May 11, 1931, in McKinley Heights, the son of the late John W. and Lillian L. Proutt Johnson.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and retired from US Can. He married Shirlee L. Grafton on June 5, 1954, she passed away on December 23, 2016, after 62 years of marriage.



Ralph was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. He was infamous for being ornery, and he excelled at it. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often attending their school and sporting events. Time with his family was his greatest joy.



Ralph is survived by his three children, Lisa (Douglas) Ball, Chad (Melissa) Johnson, and Craig (Allison) Johnson; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Douglas Jr., Caleb, Scott, and Emily; and his great-grandchildren, Ryan, Jillian, Sierra, Jaycen, and Mason.



In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was preceded in death by his grandson and partner in crime, Michael Ball.



At Ralph’s request, there will be no “dog and pony show”.



