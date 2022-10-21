NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Prospero “Bert” Bertilacci of Niles passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. He was 82 years old.

Bert was born on December 14, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Ann Maletsky Bertilacci.

He was a 1959 graduate of Rayen High School.

Following graduation, Bert proudly served our country in the United States Army stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Bert grew up working for his father’s construction business and continued this profession throughout his life. For a time, he was the superintendent for Ohio Contracting and owned several contracting companies including B&C Construction and JBJ Construction.

Mr. Bertilacci was of Catholic faith and would attend St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing. He was an accomplished golfer, traveling to many known courses and being accepted to the PGA Senior Tour.

He is survived by his four children, Andrew (Amy) Bertilacci of Niles, Shawn Bertilacci of Niles, with whom he made his home with, Stacy (Jaimey) Haid of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Lori (Scott) Schwaemmly of Cummings, Georgia; four stepchildren, June (Dewey) Cassell of Raleigh, North Carolina, Janice (Ed) Lynch of Wexford, Stevie (Cindy) Zordich of Austintown and Jennifer (Doug) Small of Columbus; siblings, Michael (Kay) Buchenic, Joe Bertilacci and Janice Bertilacci; 15 grandchildren, Prospero, Amanda, Alycia, Christian, Marisa, Anthony, Nicholas, Anna, Mary Kate, Evan, Marielle, Megan, Bobby, Kristin and Rachel; a great-grandchild, Noah and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bert was preceded in death by his wife, June Zordich Bertilacci, who passed away in 2015 and three siblings, James, Ronnie and Anna Marie.

At Mr. Bertilacci’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

