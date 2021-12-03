Phillip Boyer, Coitsville Township, Ohio

COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip Boyer of Coitsville Township, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 9:21 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman after battling Covid-19. He was 69 years old.

He was born in Kittanning, Pennsylvania on April 10, 1952, the son of the late Delores Boyer.

Phillip worked for King Collision in Boardman as an auto body mechanic and painter. Previously he worked for Marion’s Auto Service and Youngstown Cycle. He was also known for racing motorcycles throughout the area including Meander Raceway, Sharon Speedway, Quaker Raceway and Norwalk Raceway.

Phil loved collecting his toys. Big trucks, Honda Goldwing Motor and his precious 2007 Mustang Shelby. He passed this love down to his grandchildren and his greatest joy was riding with them. He enjoyed his time loading up trailers and taking them to different tracks. He was meticulous with his lawn and was known to spend hours cutting the grass. He also enjoyed relaxing watching any type of races on television or the shows “Street Outlaws”, “Storage Wars” and “Yellowstone”.

Phillip is survived by his loving wife, Lois “Cookie” McLain Patton-Boyer, whom he married on July 7, 2007, after being together since 1983; three daughters, Jodi (Andy) Hansen, Jaclyn (Matthew) Patton-Guider and Jessica Boyer; seven grandchildren, Gauge, Cole, Tyler, Aidan, Jace, Alivia and Alex; a great-grandchild, Bentley and a brother, John (Dori) Brown of California.

In addition to his mother, Phillip was preceded in death by a grandson, Baby Austin Phillip; his beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Mossimo; brother, Bill Brown and a sister, Sandra Craft.

Per Phillip’s wishes, services will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

