NILES Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip B. Gombosh of Niles passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:42 a.m. in his residence. He was 68 years old.

Philip was born in Fort Meade, Maryland on July 21, 1954, the son of the late Arthur and Mary Fryer Gombosh.

He was a 1973 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

Following high school, Mr. Gombosh proudly served our country in the United State Army. During his time in the Army, he was a helicopter repair specialist stationed in Germany.

After returning home from Germany, Philip acquired a job at the General Electric Manufacturing Plant in Niles where up until his retirement held various positions.

He attended St. Stephen Church in Niles.

Philip purchased a 1974 Dodge and loved to drive it any chance he had. He loved attending concerts and most of all cherished all the great memories he made with his friends.

Mr. Gombosh is survived by his sister, Patricia Bozin of Niles; a brother, Robert (Patty) Gombosh of Miami, Florida; a nephew, Michael (Mariam) Gombosh. The family would also like to thank a very good friend who watched over and assisted him, Chuck Baran.

In addition to his parents, Philip was preceded in death by a brother, John Gombosh; nephew, Joseph Gombosh; Brother-in-Law, Paul Bozin; his best friend, Eddie Baran.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the funeral home.

A celebration of Philip’s life will also be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.