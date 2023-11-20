WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline C. Hubinsky of Warren passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in Windsor House at Champion. She was 95.

Pauline was born in Youngstown on February 5, 1928, the daughter of the late Carmen and Rose Jerome Parisi.

She was employed in the sales department at J.C. Penny for many years. Following her employment with J.C. Penny she worked for Home Healthcare as a nurse’s aide.

Mrs. Hubinsky was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish.

She enjoyed engrossing herself in a good book, spending time in the kitchen baking and making homemade bread and was an avid Ohio State fan.

She is survived by a son, David J. Hubinsky of Southington; daughter-in-law, Elaine Hubinsky; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Pauline was preceded in death by a son, Michael W. Hubinsky; an infant son; daughter-in-law, Diane; two brothers, James and Joseph Parisi and a sister, Antionette Easton.

At Pauline’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

