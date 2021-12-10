WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Jay Byrne of Warren passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 8:59 a.m. in his residence with his loving wife by his side. He was 81 years old.

Paul was born on February 22, 1940, in Warren, the son of the late William R. and Annie Howard Byrne.

He attended Southeast High School.

Mr. Byrne was self employed his entire life. First as a plumber and then he painted signs throughout the Mahoning Valley.

Paul was an active member of Holy Lamb of God Church. He was saved in 1968 and from there he lived his life serving the Lord. Paul was an evangelist preacher who spread the word of God locally and out west.

In Paul’s spare time, he enjoyed playing the guitar and writing songs; he had a special place in his heart for music.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Eshelman Byrne, whom he married March 14, 2018. Rose and Paul were lifelong family friends prior to their marriage; six children, Jeff (Ida) Byrne of Port Richey, Florida, Doug (Nancy) Byrne of Ravenna, Ohio, Greg Byrne of Streetsboro, Ohio, Jay (Teresa) Byrne of Vienna, Ohio, Deborah (Terry) Lopez of Ravenna, Ohio and Christine Cribley of Carrollton, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by close friends, Clyde, Joyce, Tom, Sue, Tom and Rosie and a beloved niece, Ida Davis.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by five sisters, Maggie Williams, Ethel Barker, Jessie Rider, Virginia Rider and Genevieve Maggiano; a brother, John Byrne and a grandson, Douglas Byrne, Jr.

A memorial service will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, in the Holy Lamb of God Church, 1805 S. Freedom Avenue, Alliance, OH 44601, with Rev. Bob Workman and Rev. Bill Williams.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.