NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul J. Franjesevic, of Niles, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. in his residence. He was 73 years old.

Paul was born on March 29, 1949, in Akron, the son of the late Mirko and Helen Sokol Frenjesevic.

He was a graduate of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron.

Mr. Franjesevic was a jack of all trades, holding numerous jobs throughout his life from truck driving to construction and many different things in between.

Paul was of Catholic Faith and attended Annunciation Catholic Church in Akron.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching television. His greatest joy was playing with his many grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Melhorn Franjesevic, who he married on September 20, 2004; six children, Kimberly (Josh) Goldschmidt, Kristopher (Christy) St. Clair, Jason (Caroline) Franjesevic, Steven (Lindsey) Franjesevic, William (Rachel) Rickens and Jamie (Michael) Linger; five siblings, Edward (Lisa) Franjesevic, Thomas (Kathi) Franjesevic, Kathy (Bruce) Barlow, William Franjesevic and Vincent (Carrie) Franjesevic; 19 grandchildren, Hunter, Lauren, Shawn, Taylor, Alexis, Benjamin, Allie, Kara, Ashley, Andrew, Adam, Jeff, Andy, Kali, Emily, Natalie, Ashley, Megan and James and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Franjesevic and two brothers, Michael and Richard.

