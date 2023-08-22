NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Calvin Campbell of Niles, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 11:54 a.m. in his residence surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 56.

Paul was born in Montgomery, West Virginia, on February 2, 1967, the son of Paul F. and Alveda Nichols Campbell.

He was a graduate of the Pittsburgh Art Institute where he earned his associate degree in graphic design and he was very proud of this accomplishment.

Paul worked as a security guard for Sharon Regional Health System for many years. Following this he worked security at General Motors in Lordstown until their closure. He also owned and operated the News Journal for many years.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Niles.

With his artistic background and his love for hiking, Paul spent as much of his free time as possible combining his two loves by taking pictures of nature and animals. He would spend hours hiking through Mill Creek Park capturing the scenery with his camera.

He is survived by his mother, Alveda Campbell of Niles; a brother, Robert (Rhonda) Campbell of Niles and three children, Ashley, Paul and Gabrielle.

He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Robin and his grandparents.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Lori Hemrock and the staff at the Hope Center as well as everyone at Southern Care Hospice for their kindness and compassion shown to Paul and his family during this time.

Services will be private, and interment will be at Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.