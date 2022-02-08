BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Adam Zarlengo Jr. of Boardman passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 4:25 a.m. at his residence. He was 48 years old.

Paul was born on July 30, 1973, in Youngstown, the son of the late Paul and Jeannette Mirto Zarlengo, Sr.

He was a 1991 graduate of Chaney High School and was self-employed.

Paul enjoyed playing video games, watching hockey, and listening to music. He loved attending car shows with his family and always appreciated checking out a nice muscle car. He was a proud American and loved to stay up to date on current politics.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jamie (Zarlengo) Ireland and her husband Jared of East Brunswick, New Jersey and Kaiya McCabe and her husband Timothy Thomas of Brookfield; his sister, Lisa Galvez and her husband Dennis of East Brunswick, New Jersey.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private service was held in his honor.

