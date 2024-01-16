WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patty V. Enoch of Warren passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 9:04 a.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 91.

Patty was born in Fairmont, West Virginia on July 31, 1932, the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Virginia Miller Vuckson.

She was a member of Southington Christian Church and was a loving homemaker.

Patty enjoyed playing cards, bingo, or having game nights with her loved ones. She loved family gatherings and being surrounded by her loved ones was her greatest joy.

Patty will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Tina (Kenneth) Roberts of Ashtabula, and Denise Eckroate of Warren; a son Mark (Joanna) Enoch of Warren; son in law, Shelby Phares of Port Charlotte, Florida; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews including her nephew, John Ryan who was like a brother to her; and a sister in law, Mary (Philip) Enoch of Windham.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Forrest Enoch, Jr., who passed on October 1, 2000; a daughter, Gloria Phares; grandson, Ryan Eckroate; and nine sisters, Mary Furca, Mildred Kincaid, Ann Dorsey, Jeannie Fowler, Virginia Locke, Nancy Gooden, Susie Billotta, Dorothy Wolfe, and Opal Shaffer; and a brother, Noah Miller.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Calling hours will be on Thursday, January 18, 2024, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. in the Southington Christian Church 3285 ST OH-534, Southington, OH 44470.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Meadowbrook Memorial Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Patty V. Enoch, please visit our flower store.