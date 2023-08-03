NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patty Scott of Niles, passed away at her residence on August 2, 2023, at 10:03 a.m. She was 80.

Patty was born September 16, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Thomas, Sr. and Ruth James Flynn.

She was a graduate of Niles City Schools and was a homemaker.

Mrs. Scott was of Christian faith. She loved being outside enjoying nature. She had a green thumb and could be found working in her garden whenever the weather was nice. In her free time, she enjoyed crafts and crocheting, as well as reading. She also loved spending time with her family.

Patty is survived by two children, Jodi Coleman of McDonald, and James Scott of Niles; two siblings, Barbara Fife, and Charles Flynn; and two grandchildren, Jeffrey Coleman, and Tyler Scott.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Scott who she married on March 20, 1965, and passed away on November 26, 1967; a brother, Tommy Flynn; and a son in law, Dennis Coleman.

Per Patty’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.