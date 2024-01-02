WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Leifer has passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023.

She was born on September 7, 1945, in Warren, Ohio to loving parents.





Patricia showed a remarkable talent and passion for art. She attended Howland High School where she honed her skills and developed a unique artistic style. Following her graduation, Patricia pursued higher education at Ohio State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree.



Patricia was an illustrator at Encyclopedia Brittanica.

Outside of her professional life, Patricia enjoyed various hobbies and interests. Drawing was not just her vocation but also her favorite hobby. In addition to drawing, Patricia found solace in reading books that allowed her imagination to roam freely. Painting was another avenue through which Patricia expressed herself artistically; each brushstroke perfectly captured emotion and atmosphere. Patricia also possessed a talent for knitting and calligraphy.



Throughout her journey, Patricia cherished time spent with loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents.



She is survived by her sister, Jane Levy and her brother, John Leifer, along with nieces and nephews. Her love and generosity knew no bounds and she will be remembered for the lasting impact she had on their lives.



Patricia Leifer’s passing leaves behind a void in the artistic community that will be difficult to fill. Her passion, talent and kind-hearted nature made her an extraordinary individual. As we reflect on her life, let us celebrate the incredible legacy Patricia has left behind. May her art continue to inspire and bring joy for generations to come.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

