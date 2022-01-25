NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Tenney of Niles passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 4:25 p.m. in the ICU of Trumbull Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. She was 58 years old.

Patty was born in Norfolk, Virginia on March 9, 1963, the daughter of the late Paul F. and Anna Lee Wiseman Smith.

She attended Niles McKinley School System.

Mrs. Tenney was employed for the Sheetz Corporation as a cook for many years.

Mrs. Tenney attended the United Pentecostal Church.

She had a minor addiction for playing Disney Emoji Blitz on her phone. Patty cherished her trips to West Virginia with her loving family and enjoyed having her feet in the sand looking out over the ocean. She cherished her family, the memories they made together, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Walter Tenney whom she married in 1987, passed away on July 23, 2013.

Patty is survived by two sons, Paul (Virginia) Morgan of Niles and Mark (Crystal) Morgan of Girard; a daughter, Christy (Robert) Richardson of Niles; a sister, Sherry (Jesus) Solivan; a brother, Joseph Smith; seven grandchildren, Logan, Emma, Mark, Cameron, Destiny, Lauren and Sadie; a great granddaughter, Zoey; A special niece that was like a daughter, Mary (Paul) Harris and their children, Kelsi, Nathaniel and Kelly.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Smith Jr.; a grandson Ryan Morgan.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Calling hours will be on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia, please visit our floral store.