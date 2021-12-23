WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pasha Sharday Harris of Warren passed away on December 20, 2021, at 12:45 p.m. of an extended illness in University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center. She was 32 years old.

Pasha was born in Warren on December 28, 1988, the daughter of Jerebrana Earnest and Craig Smith.

She was a 2007 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and TCTC. Following high school, Pasha furthered her education at Fortis Medical Nursing School where she became certified as a nurses’ aide.

Ms. Harris was currently employed for the AMP Agency as a Nurse’s Aide, prior to the AMP Agency, Pasha was employed for IntelyCare Agency, Inc. and Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. Pasha also earned her beauticians license and would do hair for family and friends.

In Pasha’s spare time, she enjoyed reading and furthering her personal knowledge, she was known by family and friends as an excellent cook. Pasha learned to crochet which was passed down to her by her grandmother and mother. She became very competitive when playing Spades, she never liked to lose. Pasha loved to make those around her smile, she loved to play pranks on people. Most importantly she was a loving daughter, mother, sister and friend.

Pasha is survived by her loving parents, Jerebrana Earnest and Craig Smith of Warren; four children, Trinity Ann Lashae Breckenridge, Trey’ Vohn Artez Breckenridge, Tanara Lakay Breckenridge and Titan Christopher Davenport; a brother, Quan Dontrell Ernest; a sister, Shaunta Andrews; a nephew, Quan Dontrell Ernest Jr.; grandfather, James Williams; grandmother, Henrine (Allan) Harris and biological father, Patrick Harris.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Tanara “NaNa” Earnest; grandmother, Gloria Earnest; Uncle, James Earnest.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church 760 Main Ave. SW Warren, OH 44485.

A funeral service will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church 760 Main Ave. SW Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

