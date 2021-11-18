Pamela “Daisy” Robertson, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela “Daisy” Robertson of Ravenna passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 5:45 p.m. in University Hospital Portage Medical Center. She was 60 years old.

Pamela was born on April 11, 1961, in Ravenna, the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Wheeler Robertson.

She attended Southeast High School in Ravenna.

Pamela was a loving homemaker, mother, sister and grandmother.

“Daisy” as she was affectionately known by friends and family was of Christian Faith.

She cherished the memories she made with her family, especially her grandchildren. Daisy was known as the neighborhood mom by many of the children in the area. She was an amazing cook and loved baking. She had a special place in her heart for collecting anything to do with butterflies, frogs and angels.

Pam is survived by a daughter, Shauna (Bryan) Randolph of Ravenna; three sons, James (Brandi) Craft-Fry of Mantua, Ohio, Christopher E. (Wayne) Brock of Ravenna, and Christopher M. “Joseph” Brock and his companion Grace of Cadiz, Ohio; two sisters, Donna (Pete) Bennett of Ravenna and Thelma (Russ) Matthews of Rootstown, Ohio; two brothers, Paul (Cathy) Robertson, Leavittsburg and Billy (Gena) Robertson of Bristolville, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Nickolas, Shane, Madison, Seth, Kaley, Katlynn, Jordan, Patience, Christina, Blake, and Zetta. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and adopted grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Pamela was preceded in death by a brother, Robert “Bobby” Robertson.

Calling hours will be on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A prayer service will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, in the funeral home.

