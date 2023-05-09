MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Dell of Mineral Ridge passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. in Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. He was 63.

Norman was born on May 23, 1959, in Youngstown, the son of the late Edgar and Rita Teachout Dell.

He is survived by his two brothers and a sister.

In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by a brother.

Friends and family may view the obituary and send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Per Norman’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

