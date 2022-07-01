LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Snider Danadic of Lordstown, formerly a long-time resident of Niles, passed away at 12:48 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House Poland. She was 85.

Mrs. Danadic was born in Bellaire, Ohio on April 7, 1937, the daughter of the late Norman and Virginia Timberlake Snider.

Norma was a graduate of Bellaire High School.

Mrs. Danadic was a homemaker and took joy in caring for her family. She was an exceptionally good cook and took pleasure in quilting and sewing. She also loved being outdoors tending to her flowers. While her children were growing up, Norma and her husband would always take their family camping and vacationing to different places. She loved her family, especially her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Norma is survived by two daughters, Debby (John) Deuble of Beaufort, North Carolina and Jodie Ciriello of Lordstown; two sons, Frank Danadic (Crystal Buckley) of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Ron (Rhonda) Danadic of Niles, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Bustamante; a brother-in-law, Frank Danadic; 11 grandchildren, Lindsay Deuble, Chris (Stacey) Deuble, Amanda (Jon) Mancino, Amber (Anthony) Fairbanks, Ashley Danadic, Melissa (Kenny) Kuzmick, Nick (Stephanie) Danadic, Dana (Terry Gearhart) Danadic, Debra (Dustin) Rivera, Ron Danadic and Chloe Danadic and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Danadic was preceded in death on October 16, 2015, by her husband of 59 years, Ronald L. Danadic; a brother, Bill (Nancy) Snider; a sister, Judy Hepler; sister-in-law, Joyce Greenwood and great-granddaughter, Olive Kuzmick.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley-Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Internment will take place in Niles City Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Norma Snider Danadic, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 3 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.