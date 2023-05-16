WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma J. Crank of Warren passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 4:05 a.m. in Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. She was 90.

Norma was born in Mount Blanchard, Ohio on April 4, 1933, the daughter of the late Carl and Iva Hart Gossman.

Mrs. Crank was a loving homemaker as well as an active member of Bolindale Christian Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and sewing. She loved fishing as well as spending time surrounded by her family.

In 1946, Norma married William Crank. They were together until his passing in 1996.

She is survived by her two children, Darlene (Thomas) Blessing of Southington, and Bill Crank of Warren; and her grandson, Joshua Caleb.

In addition to her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Crank, and seven siblings.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Calling hours will be on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Julie Marinkovich.

Interment will take place in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Norma J. Crank, please visit our floral store.