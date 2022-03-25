WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Iris Torres of Warren, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10:56 a.m. in her son’s residence. She was 56 years old.

Norma was born in Cleveland on May 13, 1965, the daughter of the late Jaime Torres and Nilda Cruz.

She attended East High in Youngstown.

Norma held various jobs throughout her life. Most recently she was employed at Carmen’s Pizza as cook.

Mrs. Torres was of Baptist Faith.

She was known to be an excellent cook by her friends and family. Norma enjoyed watching a good movie, keeping her house clean for visitors to enjoy, feeding her goldfish and had a green thumb with her house plants. Most importantly she cherished her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory W. Hundley, Sr.; 2 sons, Isiah (Jolene) Gonzales and Hector Gonzales, both of Warren; a sister, Rose Torres of Warren; a brother, Jaime (Jackie Hunter) Torres of Warren; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Presaies, Sophia, Destiny, Mia, Hector and Nadia and a great-granddaughter, Amelie.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by a sister, Carmen Torres.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

Calling hours will be on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Norma, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 27, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.