NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nina Brawdy of Niles passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 9:53 p.m. in her residence with her loving husband by her side. She was 70 years old.

Nina was born on September 28, 1951, in Warren, the daughter of the late Paul Rosenburger and Louise Ranello.

She graduated from Howland High School.

Nina adored the outdoors. She loved to be on a sandy ocean beach basking in the sun.

She is survived by her husband, Theodore Brawdy III; two sons, Teddy (Debbie) Brawdy and Curtis Brawdy and two brothers, Danny Rosenburger and George Bowman.

In addition to her parents, Nina was preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Morelli.

Per Nina’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

