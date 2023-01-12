NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole Slovinsky of Niles passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 5:39 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 49 years old.

Nicole was born on September 19, 1973, in Warren, the daughter of Steve Slovinsky and Karen Zolocsik.

She obtained her bachelor’s degree from Trumbull Business College and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital as a nurse secretary.

In her spare time, Nicole enjoyed watching T.V., especially her favorite show, Bob’s Burgers. She also loved coloring and working on art.

Nicole is survived by her husband, Charles Smith, Jr., whom she married on February 14, 2009; her mother, Karen Arbogast of Clymer, Pennsylvania; her stepfather, Richard Arbogast of Warren; and three children, Dalton Smith of Niles, Colton Smith of Niles, and Azaria Smith of Kent.

She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents; a brother; and aunts.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

A celebration of Nicole’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

