Nicholas Paul Kovell of Niles went home to his heavenly father on Friday, December 17, 2021, in his residence. Nicholas was 40 years old.

Nicholas was born on April 22, 1981, in Warren, the son of Gary Kovell and Ella Belnap Kovell.

He was a 2000 graduate of Matthews High School and attended Ashland University of Business.

Following graduation, Nicholas proudly served our country in the United States Army where he was a heavy equipment operator for 2 years. Following his general discharge, Mr. Kovell was employed in various businesses throughout the area. Recently he enjoyed working in property maintenance.

Nicholas was an avid dirt bike rider and loved finding time to spend at his favorite fishing spot or boating. In his spare time, he found an appreciation for art and would create his own paintings for others to enjoy. Nicholas always made people laugh.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, His father, Gary (Kathy) Kovell of Cortland; his mother, Ella Mae Kovell of Howland; a daughter, Jewel Ann Kovell, of Masury; his sister, Jessica (Mike) Kreller, of Boardman, and his one-year-old grandson, Winston. Nicholas also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends whom he dearly loved.

In addition to his maternal and paternal grandparents, Nicholas was preceded in death by his dog Roxy, who has been waiting for him for four years across the Rainbow Bridge.

At Nicholas’s request a private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

