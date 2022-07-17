NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. McGinnis of Niles passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 4:33 a.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was 54 years old.

Nicholas was born in Prince George’s County, Maryland on February 2, 1968, the son of James W. and Rosalie M. Nacco McGinnis.

He was a 1986 graduate and National Honor Society member of Niles McKinley High School. Following high school he furthered his education at Youngstown State University, where he achieved his first Master’s Degree in Education. Recently he just earned a second Master’s Degree in Special Education from Youngstown State University.

Mr. McGinnis began his education career as a teacher for five years at Youngstown City School System. For the past 27 years he has been a science teacher for Hubbard School System. He was truly passionate about teaching and his students.

Nicholas was of Catholic faith.

In his spare time he enjoyed furthering his knowledge through reading books on various topics. Most importantly, he cherished his family, especially his children. Nicholas never missed his daughter’s soccer games or his son’s football games, no matter where the game was or what the weather was, he was in the stands cheering them on.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Madden McGinnis, whom he married February 6, 1993; a daughter, Kelsey McGinnis of Niles; a son, Adam J. McGinnis of Niles; his parents, James and Rosalie McGinnis of Niles; four sisters, Carolyn S. McGinnis of McDonald, Maryjo (Thomas) Eckenrode of Niles, Carla J. Scites of Niles and Lois Welsh of Edgewater, Maryland. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in the funeral home.

Internment will take place in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446. Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nicholas J. McGinnis, please visit our floral store.

