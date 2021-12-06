Neva Lee Tenney, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Neva Lee Tenney of Mineral Ridge passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 12:05 a.m. in the Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was 78 years old.

Neva was born on September 24, 1943, in Hemlock, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Floyd and Ressie Westfall Wagoner.

She was of Baptist faith.

Neva loved playing bingo at various locations throughout the area. She also enjoyed crocheting.

She is survived by her husband, Forest Tenney whom she married August 26, 1961; two sons, Don Tenney and Ken (Kathy) Tenney, both of Mineral Ridge; three siblings, Charles Wagoner, Armeta Auskings and Richard Zickefoose; a grandson, Jason (Danielle) Tenney of Lordstown and three great-grandchildren, Leena Pickett, Gianna Lynn Tenney and Jay A. Tenney.

In addition to her parents, Neva is preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Zickefoose; daughter-in-law, Brenda Lee Tenney; a granddaughter, Amanda D. Tenney and a great-grandson, Marcus Pickett.

Per Neva’s wishes, there will be no services.

