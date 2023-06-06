NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Neena Kristeen Killeen of Niles passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 3:10 a.m. in her residence. She was 33 years old.

Neena was born in Norfolk, Virginia on December 21, 1989, the daughter of Patrick and Daris Lynn Honse Killeen.

/find

She attended Word of Life Christian Academy and went on to attend Warren G. Harding High School.

She was employed in the customer service department for First National Bank of Pennsylvania.

Ms. Killeen attended Warren First Assembly of God.

Neena found enjoyment attending amusement parks, singing in the choir in her free time. Most importantly she loved helping others and cherished the time she spent with her family, friends and especially her children.

Neena is survived by her parents, Patrick and Daris Killeen of Warren and three children, Georgiana Hale, Patrick Porter and Sophia Porter.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Wanda C. Kimmel; maternal grandfather, Carlton “Bud” Honse and a great-aunt, Luanne.

Donations can be made to Patrick and Daris Killeen, to assist with the care and upbringing of Neena’s children.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446, where a memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Neena Kristeen Killeen, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.