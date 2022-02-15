WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Meyer of Warren passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 78 years old.

Nancy was born in Sumter, South Carolina on February 27, 1943, the daughter of the late Robert and Annie Mae McCoy Herrington.

She retired after 27 years of employment as a rural postal carrier in Leavittsburg.

Sam, as she was affectionately known by friends and family, was an active member of St. William Catholic Church. She had fond memories of taking various trips with the church, especially to Italy. Sam was passionate about traveling throughout the world, it didn’t matter how she would get there, just as long as she arrived. She would take relaxing day trips to various antique malls throughout the area. Sam loved her family, especially her grandchildren, she enjoyed attending each of their sporting events. Mrs. Meyer had a passion for playing board games and card games. Her children have fond memories growing up around the campfire or at the kitchen table playing cards together as a family. Earlier in life, Sam was a member of a local card club.

Her husband, William T. Meyer whom she married November 14, 1964, passed away on February 23, 2011.

She is survived by four children, Sandra Meyer of Cortland, Ohio, Melinda Meyer of Sumter, South Carolina, William “Buck” (Barbara) Meyer of Newton Falls, Ohio and Joseph (Gina) Meyer of Warren, Ohio; two sisters, Sheila Brown and Debbie (Lenny) Griffin both of Sumter, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Taylor Odom, Morgan Meyer, Zachary Meyer, Connor Meyer, Anthony Meyer, Isabella Meyer.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert, and Jimmy Herrington; two sisters, Shelby Wright and Joann Yow.

A mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in St. William Catholic Church 5411 Mahoning Ave. NW Warren, OH 44483.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to the mass in the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

