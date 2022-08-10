WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mona K. Jones of Warren passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1:10 a.m. in her residence with her loving daughter by her side. She was 86 years old.

Mona was born in Bridgeport, Ohio on April 7, 1936, the daughter of the late Norwood and Lorenea Deval Henry.

She was a graduate of Bridgeport High School.

On June 8, 1954, she married Gus Jones and together they ran an asphalt company for many years.

Mrs. Jones had a love of shopping. Her greatest joy was raising her family including her children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, continuing to be a mother even after her children had grown up.

Mona is survived by four children, Mike Jones, Pamela (Dan) Spressart, Jerry Jones and Ricky Jones; a brother, Rick Henry; 21 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mona was preceded in death by her husband, Gus, who passed away on August 7, 2001; two sons, Pat Jones and Steve Jones; two daughters-in-law, Patricia Jones and Tammy Jones and her brother, Clifford.

Calling hours will be on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

