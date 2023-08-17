NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Millard M. Clay of Niles passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 2:10 a.m. in Hospice House Poland. He was 75.

Millard was born on September 28, 1947, in Niles, the son of the late William and Stella Clay.

He attended Niles McKinley High School.

Millard retired from GM as an assembler in 2009.

Mr. Clay was of Christian Faith.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching Westerns and going out to eat. He loved traveling with his wife, Valerie and they spent many years seeing different places.

He is survived by his wife, Valeria Fridley Clay, who he married on February 14, 1992; four children, Russell Clay of Georgia, Natalie Clay of California, Jeff Poling and Rodney Poling, both of Niles; sisters, Marie Ramunno, Lula Foster and Liza Jane Clay, all of Niles; brothers, Cecil (Lois) Clay and Joseph (Carol) Clay; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jessica) Poling, who he helped raise, Kamman and Korissa Clay and Tyler Poling; a great-grandchild on the way and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Millard was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene Leedy, Harold Clay and James Clay; a sister, Mary Clay Jackson and a daughter, Robin Kralik.

At Millard’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

