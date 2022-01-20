NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Stone of Niles passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 11:55 a.m. in the Hospice House. She was 68 years old.

Mildred was born on May 3, 1953, in Beckley, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Larkin and Mildred Ware Lilly.

She graduated high school in West Virginia.

Mildred was a loving wife, mother, sister and homemaker.

Mrs. Stone loved reading various books on different subjects.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Stone, whom she married in 1987; two sons, Bryan Hart of Niles and Ricky Hart of Warren; four sisters, Juanita Hames, Barbara Dean, Dreama Garten and Joyce Stanislaw and brothers, Terry and Larry Lilly.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by a son, Kerry Hart and two brothers, Gene and James Lilly.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

At Mildred’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mildred Stone, please visit our floral store.