NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Joll of Niles, passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 9:59 a.m. He was 51.

Michael was born in Warren on November 13, 1972, the son of the late Melva Lea Speelman.

He is survived by his sisters, Stephanie Sigley and Dayna (Eric) Burworth; his children, Brittany Stitt and Morgan Stitt; seven grandchildren, including Alexandria, Kylie and Phoenix; nieces, Jordan Sigley and Kandace Gearin; three great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Friends and family may send condolences

In accordance with Michael’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Michael Joll

