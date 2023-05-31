NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael James Miller of Niles passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 2:56 p.m. in his residence. He was 32 years old.

Michael was born in Warren on May 10, 1991, the son of Hope Miller Kaczmark and his biological father, Shawn Hodges.

Mr. Miller attended Niles McKinley High School.

He was a laborer in the construction industry for many years.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially camping. He was an avid Michigan Wolverines and Pittsburgh Steelers fan, which caused lively discussions during Saturday and Sunday Games. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his mother and father, Hope and Charles Kaczmark; his biological father, Shawn Hodges and his family; two sisters, Alexis Kaczmark of Brookfield and Courtney Miller of Niles and his grandmother, Shirley Satterthwaite.

Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Pauline Miller and grandfather, James Satterthwaite.

At Michael’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

