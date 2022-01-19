BROWNSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael I. Mackor, Jr. of Brownsville, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 5:42 a.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 55 years old.

Michael was born in Bethesda, Maryland on January 13, 1967, the son of Michael I. Mackor, Sr. and Helen Slusarczyk Gattian.

Following high school, Michael went on to further his education at Waynesburg College, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1990.

He was employed at the Craig House in Pittsburgh for the past 12 years as a behavioral specialist and teacher.

Mr. Mackor attended First Presbyterian Church in Waynesburg.

Michael was an active member of the Miner’s Club in Richeyville, Pennsylvania.

A New England sports enthusiast, you could always find Michael cheering on the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and the Boston Celtics. He enjoyed attending concerts with friends and family, especially any excuse to see an Aerosmith live concert. Michael had a special place in his heart for dogs.

Michael is survived by his mother, Helen Gattian (Bob Gaskil) of Brownsville, Pennsylvania; his father, Michael Mackor, Sr. of Windham, New Hampshire; two sisters, Kim (Darrin) Gavran of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania including nieces, AnnaLee and Molly and Krissy (John) Ambrosino of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, including niece, Sarah and his girlfriend, Jackie Kren of Warren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Amy Mackor and maternal and paternal grandparents, John and Mildred and John and Germaine.

Memorial contributions can be made in Michael’s name to the Humane Society of the United States by visiting www.humanesociety.org.

At Michael’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

