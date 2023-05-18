NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Duley of Niles passed on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 2:30 a.m. in his residence. He was 48.

Michael was born in Warren on November 11, 1974, the son of Nicholas and Shirley Kishpaugh Duley.

Mr. Duley was employed as a maintenance worker for SCOPE and was a member of First Church of God.

In his spare time, Michael enjoyed working on cars and playing X-Box, especially Call of Duty and Fortnight. He also loved listening to rock music. His greatest joy was his family and spending time with them. He was loved and will be greatly missed.

Michael is survived by his wife, Christine Funk Duley; his father, Nicholas Duley; his five children, Kimberly Funk, Michael Duley, Melissa Duley, Hope Duley, and Mason Duley; three grandchildren, Kenzie Rogers, Shaelynn Rogers, and Madison Rogers; three siblings, Nicholas Duley, Jr., Lynn Marie (Glenn) Rogers, and Brenda Duley; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Duley; a daughter, Shyane Duley, a sister, Sharon Duley; and a brother Tom Duley.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

A memorial service will be announced.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

