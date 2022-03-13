NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael D. Fridley, of Niles, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:20 p.m. in his residence. He was 61.

Mike was born June 17, 1960, in Tacoma, Washington, the son of Virgil P. and Trudy (Gleissner) Fridley.

He was a 1978 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Mr. Fridley was employed at General Motors Lordstown where he took on several supervisor roles as well as being on their EMS staff. He retired in 2018 after almost 40 years.

Mike was a member of the Western Reserve Gun Club and the Trumbull County Rod and Gun Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending his time outside fishing, hunting, and camping. He was always staying busy fixing, tinkering and repairing. He would attend swap meets to gather different parts and eventually was able to build his own Trike.

Mike also enjoyed watching drag races and used his photography skills to win a contest with his photo from the races.

His greatest joy and love were his family. He cherished his time with them; especially his grandchildren who he loved building model cars and shooting bow with.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Julie Mandras Fridley, whom he married on April 16, 1983; two daughters, Erin (Jeffrey) Cook of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Tera (Michael) Fox of Christiana, Tennessee; his mother, Trudy Fridley and her long-time companion Bill Haines; three brothers, Paul (Marty), Charles (Ursula) and Greg (Jodi) Fridley; six grandchildren, Dylan, Aubree, Gavin, Clara, Maylee and Paislee and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Friends and family may view the obituary and send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A Memorial Service will follow at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 19.

