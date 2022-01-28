WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Bailey of Warren passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2:10 a.m. in White Oak Healthcare. He was 66 years old.

Michael was born in Warren on March 19, 1955, the son of the late Henry and Olyria Deans Bailey.

He is survived by two daughters, Shawnna and Maya Bailey; a sister, Cynthia Barclay; a brother, Timothy Foster.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a sister, Nadine Harper; a brother, Nathaniel Foster.

At Michael’s request there are no calling hours or funeral services.

