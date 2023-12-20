LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Yingling of Leavittsburg passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 6:46 p.m. in Mercy Health-St. Joseph Hospital. She was 53.

Melissa was born in Warren on August 5, 1970, the daughter of David Yingling and Phoebe Foster.

She was a 1988 graduate of Newton Falls High School and furthered her education by studying computer technology at Trumbull Career and Technical Center.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Newton Falls but was currently attending Newton Falls United Methodist Church.

Melissa transported Amish community members, which was a job she thoroughly enjoyed and she made several friends while doing so. Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. She loved her daughters and grandchildren and they were her entire world. Growing up she was a troop leader for her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop

She is survived by her two daughters, Maria Reibestein and Melanie Reibestein; her father, David Yingling and his wife, Kathleen and two grandchildren, Kirsty and JuJu.

Melissa was preceded in death by her mother, Phoebe Smith; grandparents, Jo and Joy Foster, and John and Pearl Yingling and several aunts and uncles.

Calling hours will be on Friday, December 29, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Steve Spurlock.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.