WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine Gilliam of Warren passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:23 p.m. in Gillette Nursing Home. She was 89.

Maxine was born in Elliot, Kentucky on January 29, 1934, the daughter of the late Luther and Mary Lee Henderson Lowe

Maxine was employed at the former Packard Electric for 10 years. She also was employed at Goodwill, the former Glenn View Nursing Home and as a Christian Day School Teacher.

She was a member of the Niles Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church where over the years she held various positions in the church including being a Sunday school teacher and secretary.

Maxine spent time sewing quilts for others. She was a real people person and enjoyed talking and sharing stories with the people around her. Maxine loved children, from her teaching at Sunday school to being involved in her children’s life.

Her husband of 70 years, Forest Gilliam, whom she married February 15, 1951, passed away on April 15, 2022.

She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Gilliam of Howland; a son, Daniel (Lynette) Gilliam of Stuart, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Sonja Gilliam Henneman; a sister, Bonnie Gadd; six grandchildren, Renee Gilliam, Joshua (Heather) Gilliam, Ryan (Emily) Gilliam, Meagan (Andrew) Goldin, Daniel E. Gilliam, Jr., and Emily (Jarrett) Walker; and eight great-grandchildren, Makayla, Adriana, Joshua Aidan, Bailey, Aubrey, Jace, Caladin, and Ryder.

In addition to her parents and husband, Maxine was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey F. Gilliam; two brothers, Kenneth and David “Buzz” Lowe; a sister, Delores Poling.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Calling hours will be on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in the funeral home.

Internment will take place in Kerr Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maxine Gilliam, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.