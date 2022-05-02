NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew J. Winston of Niles passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in his residence. He was 39 years old.

Matt was born in Cheverly, Maryland on December 8, 1982, the son of James M. Winston, Jr. and Mary Jo McGinnis.

He attended Niles McKinley High School and most recently worked as a laborer for BRT Extrusions, Inc.

Matt enjoyed fixing electronics and computers. He also loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Jo (Thomas) Eckenrode of Niles; his father, James M. Winsto,n Jr. of Kent; grandparents, James and Rosalie McGinnis of Niles and Helen Winston of Virginia; a sister, Sarah (Steve) Winston of Austintown; a nephew, Jonathan Winston of Austintown; a stepbrother, Thomas Eckenrode II; several aunts, uncles and cousins and his long-term girlfriend, Melissa Waggoner.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.